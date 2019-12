*Myron Medcalf is in for Ramie. He and Manny examine the Vikings upcoming Wild Card matchup with the Saints: What’s the formula for the Vikings to win

*It’s Black Monday, and multiple NFL coaches have been fired: Could Kevin Stefanski land one of these openings? What would the ideal situation be?

*Rumors are swirling that Karl-Anthony Towns is unhappy again: Myron, Coller & Manny speculate on what’s next for the struggling Wolves