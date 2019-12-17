Podcast

Cluster Fun 12-17-19: Can the Vikings win in New Orleans?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 17, 2019 10:42 am
  • After the Saints big win over the Colts on Monday Night Football, Danny and Judd wonder how tough it would be for Minnesota to go into the Super Dome in the playoffs.

