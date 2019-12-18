Podcast

Cluster Fun 12-18-19: Everyone on the Wild is injured

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 18, 2019 10:44 am
  • Danny and Judd breakdown the latest string of injuries to the Wild; The upcoming matchup for the Wolves and Pro Bowl snubs.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast