Cluster Fun 12-6-19: Wait, are the Wild a playoff team?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 6, 2019 10:50 am
  • Judd and Declan breakdown another win for the Minnesota Wild who are now inside the top 8 of the West.
  • Also the Twins signed two free agents.

