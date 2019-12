*Darren Doogie Wolfson is in for Ramie, and is joined by Matthew Coller for the first hour, discussing Vikings playoff scenarios, and if tonight’s game is more important for the Vikings or Packers.

*The Twins have missed out on more free agent pitchers. Will they pull the trigger on a trade?

*Channel 5’s Joe Schmit joins Doogie in studio to talk Vikings/Packers and also speculate on what’s next for the Twins this offseason.

*Hopkins native Zeke Nnaji of Arizona Men’s basketball joins in studio.