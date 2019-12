*What did we learn from the Vikings win over Detroit? Ramie & Mackey discuss if they feel better about Minnesota’s defense.

*Should the Twins give Madison Bumgarner $100+ million over 5 years? Mackey & Ramie both say yes.

*Matthew Coller joins in the 2nd hour with more analysis on the Vikings win, and also how good Danielle Hunter has actually been.

*The NFL’s Hope/Panic index: Should the Patriots be in panic mode?