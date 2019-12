*What are the most annoying things your friends talk to you about? Ramie, Judd, Danny & Manny discuss and take calls

*The Vikings should roll the Lions this week, but will they?

*Dan Hayes of the Athletic joins with thoughts on the Twins missing out on Zack Wheeler, and whether or not Madison Bumgarner makes sense for the Twins to pursue.

*Will Mike Zimmer bench Xavier Rhodes? Would Holton Hill or Mike Hughes make a difference?