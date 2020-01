*Chad Graff of The Athletic joins Ramie & Judd to start the show, and discusses all the Mike Zimmer/Cowboys rumors, and a path to the Vikings winning in New Orleans.

*Breaking news surfaces that Mackensie Alexander & Mike Hughes will be out for Sunday’s game, and Judd’s take on the game does a complete 180.

*Comedian Corey Adam joins for hour 2, and is still somewhat optimistic about Sunday’s game.