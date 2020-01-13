Podcast

Cluster Fun 1-13-20: Prelude to the 2019 Vikings funeral

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 13, 2020 9:45 am
  • Judd and Danny and preview the eulogy to the 2019 Vikings after their season ended in the NFC Divisional round.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast