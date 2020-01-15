Podcast

Cluster Fun 1-15-20: Josh Donaldson is a Twin!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 15, 2020 10:43 am
  • Danny and Judd are bringing the rain with the news of Josh Donaldson signing with the Twins.
  • And what the hell happened to the Wild last night?

Topics:
