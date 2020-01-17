Podcast

Cluster Fun 1-17-20: The Wolves make a trade and the Wild pull off a big win

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 17, 2020 10:54 am
  • Danny and Judd breakdown the Jeff Teague trade.
  • The Minnesota Wild’s big win over Tampa Bay
  • And the latest on Astros cheating scandal.

Topics:
Podcast