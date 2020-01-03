Podcast

Cluster fun 1-3-20: Can the Vikings pull off a win in New Orleans?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 3, 2020 10:45 am
  • Judd and Declan try to figure out a path to victory for the Vikings in New Orleans on Wild Card Weekend.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast