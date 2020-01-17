Confident, Concerned, Curious/Are the Twins next?/Corey Adam in hour 2

*What are you confident, concerned & curious about the Vikings offseason? Ramie, Danny & Manny discuss. *The Astros cheating scandal just keeps getting crazier and crazier, and are we concerned that the Twins could be next? *Comedian Corey Adam joins for hour 2, with his takes on the Vikings loss to the 49ers, and what they should do with Zimmer, Spielman & Cousins. Later, what does Corey think about the Josh Donaldson signing for the Twins & the Astros scandal. Also, why has Conor McGregor become so boring?

ICYMI: Comedian Corey Adam on the Vikings, Josh Donaldson & OBJ

