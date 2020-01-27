Remembering Kobe Bryant: Richard Pitino & Jim Pete offer thoughts.

*Judd Zulgad & Manny Hill discuss the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the other passengers and pilot who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles yesterday. They dive into Kobe’s impact, different levels of grief, and take your calls as well.

*Chris Long & Phil Mackey weigh in on the tragedy and offer their perspective on Kobe’s impact. We also hear from Gopher Basketball Coach Richard Pitino on learning of the news just before their game against Michigan State.

*Timberwolves TV Analyst Jim Petersen joins Chris Long & Matthew Coller to start the 3rd hour, and discusses Kobe’s impact on the game of basketball, particularly the Women’s game.

Jim Petersen reflects on Kobe Bryant

