*Ramie & Judd start the show discussing their rooting interests in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

*Later, they chat with Britt Robson of The Athletic on where things sit with the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns

*Derek Wetmore subs in for Judd for the 2nd hour as he and Ramie have more Super Bowl talkers, including Ramie’s spreads, and plans for a party during the big game.

*Ben Heisler of the Awful Announcing Podcast joins with analysis on Sunday’s game along with Super Bowl prop bets.