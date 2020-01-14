What’s the major flaw in the way the Vikings are constructed?

*Ramie Makhlouf & Matthew Coller discuss the way the Vikings have been constructed over the last few years: What is the major flaw in that construction? Can it be fixed?

*What does Coller think of the two quarterbacks who played in the National Championship game last night? Could the Vikings explore moving up to take Tua Tagovailoa?

*Eno Sarris of The Athletic joins and discusses what has gone down with the Houston Astros, and also if the Twins will ever make a significant move in the offseason.

ICYMI: How good was Joe Burrow, and how awesome is Coach O?

