Where are you on the Wolves?/Mike Morris on Chris Doleman/Wetmore talks Donaldson

By Manny Hill
Judd Zulgad, Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore January 29, 2020 4:39 pm

*Where are you at on the Wolves? Ramie, Judd & Manny discuss the direction the franchise is headed and what is going on with KAT.
*The Superstar Mike Morris joins to reflect on the late great former Viking Chris Doleman, and shares a few funny moments from being Doleman’s teammate.
*Derek Wetmore joins for the 2nd hour to talk more on the Twins and Josh Donaldson: Has the perception of the Twins changed?
*Derek Goes to the movies and reviews Caddyshack.

ICYMI: The Superstar Mike Morris reflects on the late Chris Doleman

