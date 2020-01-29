Where are you on the Wolves?/Mike Morris on Chris Doleman/Wetmore talks Donaldson

*Where are you at on the Wolves? Ramie, Judd & Manny discuss the direction the franchise is headed and what is going on with KAT.

*The Superstar Mike Morris joins to reflect on the late great former Viking Chris Doleman, and shares a few funny moments from being Doleman’s teammate.

*Derek Wetmore joins for the 2nd hour to talk more on the Twins and Josh Donaldson: Has the perception of the Twins changed?

*Derek Goes to the movies and reviews Caddyshack.

