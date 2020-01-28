Wolves meltdown, Conflicted on Kobe, Who will be next year’s Niners?

*Ramie Makhlouf & Matthew Coller open SNL with thoughts on the Wolves awful meltdown last night against Sacramento. Is it time to question Karl-Anthony Towns leadership? Why was Shabazz Napier left to answer questions from the media and not the Wolves’ star?

*Ramie is very conflicted on Kobe Bryant’s death, and explains why. He & Coller have a nuanced conversation on Kobe’s legacy along with his past transgressions.

*What surprise team could be next year’s 49ers?

