Podcast

Wolves meltdown, Conflicted on Kobe, Who will be next year’s Niners?

By Manny Hill
Matthew Coller and Ramie Makhlouf January 28, 2020 3:31 pm

*Ramie Makhlouf & Matthew Coller open SNL with thoughts on the Wolves awful meltdown last night against Sacramento. Is it time to question Karl-Anthony Towns leadership? Why was Shabazz Napier left to answer questions from the media and not the Wolves’ star?
*Ramie is very conflicted on Kobe Bryant’s death, and explains why. He & Coller have a nuanced conversation on Kobe’s legacy along with his past transgressions.
*What surprise team could be next year’s 49ers?

ICYMI: Ramie is conflicted with Kobe

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast