Buying or selling projections on the Twins

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 26, 2020 3:07 pm
  • After Ramie got into it with Derek Wetmore on the latest SKOR North Twins show about who’s more likely to address their pitching needs, the Twins or Yankees?
  • (25:47) Ramie asks Judd about how hard it is to be a rookie in the NFL and potential extensions for the Vikings.
  • (40:00) Judd explains the emergency backup goalies procedures to Ramie.
  • (48:05) Derek Wetmore joins for a game of buy or sell with Pecota projections on Twins.
  • (01:09:24) Pecota projections on Twins players projected to regressed.
  • (01:23:50) And Derek has insight on Madison Bumgarner’s alter ego.

