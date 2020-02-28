Podcast

‘Get Freaky’ for Jalen Hurts and Buxton’s status for Opening Day

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 28, 2020 3:26 pm
  • Why the NFL Combine is so overrated.
  • (20:00) Declan convinces Ramie to ‘get freaky’ for Jalen Hurts.
  • (27:17) Judd Zulgad joins to talk Wolves and how they deserved to get fined for resting D’Angelo Russel.
  • (39:20) Ramie re-addresses Declan’s shower strategy and dream jobs we’d like to have.
  • (50:28) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins, specifically Byron Buxton’s status for Opening Day.
  • (01:07:00) Ramie has beef with James Harden calling out Giannis.
  • (01:11:00) Television shows we’ve bailed on;.
  • 01:26:27) And Derek goes to the movies.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings Wolves



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast