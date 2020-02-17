Podcast

Gophers tourney hopes, Manfred’s comments and Vikings draft needs

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 17, 2020 2:20 pm
  • Sam Ekstrom fills in for Ramie for a weekend round up of sports, starting with the Gophers brutal loss to Iowa at home.
  • (12:00) What happened to the Wild against the Sharks?
  • (17:00) Why the NBA All-Star Game was a win for all sports.
  • 25:49) Mattthew Coller joins to talk about the latest problems with Rob Manfred.
  • (51:33) Sam asks Coller who are the Vikings cornerstones going forward?
  • (01:15:35) What are the top positions of need for the Vikings at this year’s draft?
  • And (01:30:05) former Vikings in the XFL.

Topics:
Gophers SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings Wild



