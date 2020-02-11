Podcast

ICYMI: Brian Windhorst said perception around the league is KAT is soft

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 11, 2020 1:48 pm
  • ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joins SKOR North Live to talk his new podcast, the NBA, the Wolves, why Minnesota won the trade for D’Angelo Russell and his issues with Karl-Anthony Towns.

