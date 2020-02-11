Marwin Gonzalez’s apology and Brian Windhorst goes in on the Wolves and KAT

- Ramie and Phil open the show with the news of Marwin Gonzalez addressing his role in the Astros cheating scandal from 2017.
- (16:00) The MLB’s reported playoff change.
- (25:23) Ramie wants to remind those why Jimmy Butler was right.
- (41:14) Matthew Coller joins from TCO for takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s press conference; (50:02) Judd Zulgad joins to talk Wolves.
- (01:05:15) ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joins to talk Wolves and NBA.
- (01:30:00) Ramie and Judd breakdown Windy’s comments about the Wolves.
- And KAT and Declan and Judd explain why the Wild traded Jason Zucker.