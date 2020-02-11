Podcast

Marwin Gonzalez’s apology and Brian Windhorst goes in on the Wolves and KAT

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 11, 2020 5:17 pm
  • Ramie and Phil open the show with the news of Marwin Gonzalez addressing his role in the Astros cheating scandal from 2017.
  • (16:00) The MLB’s reported playoff change.
  • (25:23) Ramie wants to remind those why Jimmy Butler was right.
  • (41:14) Matthew Coller joins from TCO for takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s press conference; (50:02) Judd Zulgad joins to talk Wolves.
  • (01:05:15) ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joins to talk Wolves and NBA.
  • (01:30:00) Ramie and Judd breakdown Windy’s comments about the Wolves.
  • And KAT and Declan and Judd explain why the Wild traded Jason Zucker.

