Parise on the move? And do the Twins have enough pitching?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 24, 2020 2:26 pm
  • Ramie, Judd and Declan breakdown the news of Zach Parise possibly heading to the New York Islanders at the trade deadline.
  • (15:00) Phil hops into to talk David Aryers being an emergency goalie and why it can only happen in hockey.
  • (31:27) Can Mitch Garver take an even bigger step in 2020 for the Twins?
  • (42:20) Ramie asks Phil why he should keep watching the Wolves.
  • (49:00) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins.
  • (01:12:29) Torii Hunter’s comment on the Astros.
  • (01:26:00) And Madison Bumgarner’s alter ego.

