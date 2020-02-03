Shows
Podcast
What can the Vikings takeaway from Super Bowl 54?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 3, 2020 12:04 pm
With the Chiefs winning Super Bowl 54, are the Vikings closer to being the Chiefs or the 49ers?
Judd Zulgad and loyal Vikings listeners call into voice their thoughts!
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Vikings
Podcast