Podcast
What will D’Angelo Russell bring to the Wolves?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 6, 2020 2:03 pm
Ramie and Judd kick off the show with breaking news of the Timberwolves acquiring D’Angelo Russell from Golden State for Andrew Wiggins and draft compensation.
47:47 Matthew Coller joins for the 1pm hour to give his thoughts on the trade.
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
Wolves
Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories
Zulgad: Trade for D’Angelo Russell is latest move to placate Karl-Anthony Towns
Report: Twins “win” arbitration case against Jose Berrios
The trades keep coming: Timberwolves send Gorgui Dieng to Memphis
Report: Wolves acquire D’Angelo Russell, send Andrew Wiggins to Golden State
Reports: Blockbuster trade not yet completed because of medical concern
Podcast