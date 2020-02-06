Podcast

What will D’Angelo Russell bring to the Wolves?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 6, 2020 2:03 pm
  • Ramie and Judd kick off the show with breaking news of the Timberwolves acquiring D’Angelo Russell from Golden State for Andrew Wiggins and draft compensation.
  • 47:47 Matthew Coller joins for the 1pm hour to give his thoughts on the trade.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Wolves



Podcast