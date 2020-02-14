Why the Wild fired Bruce Boudreau and rounding out the Twins rotation

Ramie asks Judd and Declan why the Wild fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.

(24:16) Ramie has a bone to pick with Justin Vernlander.

(34:16) More listeners call into talk Boudreau’s firing.

(40:51) Why the Timberwolves organization should be embarrassed in regards to Kevin Garnett’s number retirement in Boston.

(51:00) Derek Wetmore joins from Fort Myers to talk Kenta Maeda’s and who rounds out the starting rotation as the No. 5 guy?.