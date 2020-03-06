Boys’ state hockey tourney importance and ‘what if’ scenarios for the Twins

- Ramie asks Judd for clarification on why the boys’ state hockey tournament is such a big deal in Minnesota.
- (16:00) Ramie wants to know why the Wild are bad at tanking.
- (24:36) The weird obsession with Taysom Hill.
- (41:27) Ramie asks Judd and Declan some ridiculous questions that NFL prospects were asked at the combine.
- (51:10) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins ‘what if’ scenarios.
- (01:16:06) Why have the Red Sox not been punished yet for their cheating scandal?
- (01:27:10) And Derek goes to the movies!