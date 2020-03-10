Podcast

Buxton staying in Fort Myers? Tim Miles on college hoops and Mike Guentzel on the NHL

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 10, 2020 3:41 pm
  • Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson fills in for Ramie and opens the show with Judd Zulgad from Fort Myers on Byron Buxton’s timeline to return to the Twins.
  • (15:00) Doogie weights in on Dianna Russuni’s report on the 9ers wanting Kirk Cousins.
  • (20:20) Tim Miles of Big Ten Network joins to talk Gophers and NCAA Tournament.
  • (36:57) Cole Aldrich on the Wolves and NBA.
  • (54:39) Derek Wetmore joins and he Doogie discuss the Cousins to 49ers rumor.
  • (01:10:00) Doogie and Wetmore talk Twins.
  • And (01:26:05) Former Gopher hockey coach and current NHL scout Mike Guentzel joins to talk Wild and NHL.

