How will the Vikings fill their biggest needs?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 19, 2020 2:23 pm
  • Ramie opens SKOR North Live with Judd Zulgad and asks how difficult it’s going to be for the Vikings to fill their biggest needs.
  • (26:11) Jamison Hensley of ESPN Baltimore joins to talk what Michael Pierce brings to the Vikings.
  • (39:30) Adam Silver with an update on the NBA.
  • (52:43) Matthew Coller steps in to talk what the Vikings lost in Mackenzie Alexander and what they’ll gain with Michael Pierce.
  • (01:15:09) Are we overrating what Tom Brady brings to Tampa Bay?
  •  (01:32:00) And what the hell is Vince McMahon thinking?

