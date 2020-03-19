How will the Vikings fill their biggest needs?

- Ramie opens SKOR North Live with Judd Zulgad and asks how difficult it’s going to be for the Vikings to fill their biggest needs.
- (26:11) Jamison Hensley of ESPN Baltimore joins to talk what Michael Pierce brings to the Vikings.
- (39:30) Adam Silver with an update on the NBA.
- (52:43) Matthew Coller steps in to talk what the Vikings lost in Mackenzie Alexander and what they’ll gain with Michael Pierce.
- (01:15:09) Are we overrating what Tom Brady brings to Tampa Bay?
- (01:32:00) And what the hell is Vince McMahon thinking?