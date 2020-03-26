Podcast

Hypothetical Opening Day lineups and Dumb It Down with football analytics

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 26, 2020 2:16 pm
  • Ramie opens the show and the reality has set in that there’s no baseball since today is supposed to be Opening Day.
  • (22:49) Possible changes for MLB in the regular season and playoffs if they resume play.
  • (37:36) Our hypothetical Opening Day lineups for the Twins.
  • (43:00) Ramie Does That Hockey.
  • (48:40) Matthew Coller joins for the debut segment of Dumb It Down explaining football analytics.
  • (01:17:18) What happened between the Vikings and Stefon Diggs?
  • (01:29:30) It’s #CollerRecall who tells us what old football games he’s watching.

Podcast