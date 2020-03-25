Podcast

Ideas for the NBA and MLB to resume their seasons

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 25, 2020 2:23 pm
  • Jon Krawczynski joins Ramie and Judd to talk KAT, Wolves and the NBA’s future plans about resuming a season.
  • (26:53) Our first edition of #SportsDadStories from Judd.
  • (36:20) Power ranking of the four-major sports trophys.
  • (40:50) Joe Nelson joins from BringMeTheNews for a COVID-19 update and other Minnesota news updates.
  • (49:10) Derek Wetmore slides in to talk how baseball can resume their season.
  • (01:14:39) John ‘Boog’ Sciambi from ESPN radio joins to talk baseball.
  • (01:33:00) Declan gives his power rankings of all the White Claw flavors.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings Wolves



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast