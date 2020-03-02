Podcast

Pitino’s status, possible picks for the Vikings and Gersson Rosas

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 2, 2020 2:46 pm
  • Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson fills in for Ramie and opens the show with his thoughts on Richard Pitino and the Gophers.
  • (24:56) Mike McGraw from Channel 45 joins to preview the boys’ state hockey tournament.
  • (45:26) Phil Mackey rounds out the hour with some thoughts on the Gopher basketball team.
  • (53:48) Matthew Coller joins to talk possible Vikings picks in the first round?
  • (01:16:27) Is a Kirk Cousins contract in the works?
  • (01:27:00) And Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gerrson Rosas joins to wrap up the show.

