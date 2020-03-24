Podcast

Quizzing Coller on random Vikings games

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 24, 2020 3:02 pm
  • Ramie and Matthew Coller open SKOR North Live with how sports shutting down will impact youth sports.
  • (19:30) Amy Ament of Ronald McDonald House joins to tell listeners how they can help with serving meals and providing essentials to families with hospitalized kids in Minneapolis.
  • (25:20) Cryptic quarterback tweets.
  • (42:30) Ramie quizzes Coller on random Vikings games.
  • (50:00) Ramie asks Coller if he’s upset about sports being gone.
  • (01:13:30) Coller has an issue with a scene involving Ed Norton in American History X.
  • (01:29:15) And the return of Declan + reviewing Disney movies.

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast