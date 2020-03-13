Podcast

What do you want from sports media during this time?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 13, 2020 3:50 pm
  • Ramie and Coller open the show with overreaction from national pundits on the right and wrong courses to take when it comes to shutting down professional sports.
  • (13:00) Ramie asks what do people want from sports media during this unique time.
  • (28:53) Ramie and Coller take calls from listeners who want sports topics to be dumbed down.
  • (49:30) #CollerRecall segment.
  • (53:10) Derek Wetmore joins to talk future of the MLB.
  • (01:12:45) Ramie has baseball questions for Wetmore.
  • (01:20:20) Some breaking Vikings news comes across.
  • (1:30:00) And Derek Goes to The Movies.

