What do you want from sports media during this time?

- Ramie and Coller open the show with overreaction from national pundits on the right and wrong courses to take when it comes to shutting down professional sports.
- (13:00) Ramie asks what do people want from sports media during this unique time.
- (28:53) Ramie and Coller take calls from listeners who want sports topics to be dumbed down.
- (49:30) #CollerRecall segment.
- (53:10) Derek Wetmore joins to talk future of the MLB.
- (01:12:45) Ramie has baseball questions for Wetmore.
- (01:20:20) Some breaking Vikings news comes across.
- (1:30:00) And Derek Goes to The Movies.