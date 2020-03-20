Podcast

What the Vikings can do to replace defensive starters

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 20, 2020 3:37 pm
  • Judd and Coller fill in for Ramie on SKOR North Live and Coller throw out an idea of drafting three straight cornerbacks.
  • (10:00) Trying to map out what the Vikings’ offseason plans are.
  • (28:35) Athletes that were strange to see in other jerseys.
  • (41:40) Why Matthew Coller is built for the quarantine.
  • (52:13) Everson Griffen announces on his Instagram that he’s leaving Minnesota.
  • (01:15:33) Coller asks Wetmore if baseball is going to be played.
  • (01:25:33) Coller quizzes Wetmore and Declan on where NFL free agents landed.
  • (01:39:00) And what’s the Vikings plan on defense?

