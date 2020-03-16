Why a Kirk Cousins contract extension makes sense

Ramie opens SKOR North Live with Phil Mackey breaking down the reported Kirk Cousins contract extension.

(32:05) Is the NFL doing the right thing keeping the league year open?

(45:30) When will the NBA resume play?

(53:00) Matthew Coller joins for his thoughts on the Cousins extension.

(01:15:20) Choose your own adventure paths for the Vikings, plus some breaking NFL moves.

(01:29:15) And a Stefon Diggs tweet update!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube for more Vikings content every day of the week. You can also subscribe to the Purple Daily podcast on Apple or Spotify.

Click here to download the SKOR North app from the Apple app store or Google Play store.