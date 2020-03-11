Why Luis Arraez can win the AL batting title

- Doogie fills in for Ramie and opens the show with the impact of the coronavirus across all sports.
- (17:24) Wild general manager Bill Guerin chats with Doogie on the Wild’s surge into the playoffs.
- (34:52) Gophers linebacker Carter Coughlin talks about the NFL Draft process.
- (51:25) KSTP-TV Joe Schmit joins to talk coronavirus and Vikings free agent strategy.
- (01:13:42) Derek Wetmore jumps on to talk over/under of 93 wins for the Twins.
- (01:25:00) Can Luis Arraez win a batting title?
- And other over/under for the Twins this season.