Why trading Stefon Diggs doesn’t help the Vikings ‘win now’

- Ramie and Coller react to the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs and if it’s the right or wrong move for the franchise.
- (22:30) What’s next for Tom Brady after he announced he’s leaving New England.
- (45:05) A new trend in the sports world that’s irking Ramie.
- (52:05) What to make of Cousins getting an extension on the same day Diggs got traded, plus other NFL news.
- (01:15:50) Biggest surprises in the NFL free agency window.
- (01:31:10) Ramie remembers a hilarious time Skip Bayless was exposed.