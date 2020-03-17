Podcast

Why trading Stefon Diggs doesn’t help the Vikings ‘win now’

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 17, 2020 3:26 pm
  • Ramie and Coller react to the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs and if it’s the right or wrong move for the franchise.
  • (22:30) What’s next for Tom Brady after he announced he’s leaving New England.
  • (45:05) A new trend in the sports world that’s irking Ramie.
  • (52:05) What to make of Cousins getting an extension on the same day Diggs got traded, plus other NFL news.
  • (01:15:50) Biggest surprises in the NFL free agency window.
  • (01:31:10) Ramie remembers a hilarious time Skip Bayless was exposed.

