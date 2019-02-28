The Crafty Rogues: All mouth and no trousers; Marlon Ferrey, Pub Liaison for Liverpool Supporters Club Minneapolis (ep. 132)

The boys do a quick catch up as John shares a story and Quinno talks about his tour of Minnesota United’s Allianz Field. The guys dive into all of the Premier League action since the last episode including Poch losing his mind, Almiron playing very well at the start of his Newcastle career, Brendan Rodgers back in the league, and United’s injury ward. The boys don’t miss the chance to call for Kepa to never don a Chelsea goalkeeper kit again and then we get a few Champions League predictions.