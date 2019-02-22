The Crafty Rogues: I apologize to the 25% I didn’t offend (ep. 131)

Quinno got straight off the plane and helped us record this latest edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys catch up a bit and talk about Quinno’s trip back home and what he remembers of it. They then dive into the action since we last recorded including Celtic bowing out of Europe easily again, Simeone and his… um parts, and the whole of Stamford Bridge chanting one thing at Sarri during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. We then get John’s predictions for the next bunch of Premier League games and the League Cup Final.

After that we switch drivers and John steers the bus through your letters, Jonathan’s Big Football Update, and Quinno’s turn at Your Choice.

All that and much more in this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

John’s Predictions

Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea (League Cup)

Friday

Cardiff 1-1 Watford

West Ham 2-2 Fulham

Saturday

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham

Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves

Newcastle 0-0 Huddersfield

Leicester 3-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday

Arsenal 1-0 Southampton

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

Tuesday

Cardiff 0-0 Everton

Huddersfield 0-1 Wolves

Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley

Wednesday

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-0 Fulham

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Liverpool 4-1 Watford