Carl is having a conversation with himself; Special Guest Carl Craig (ep. 136)

We’ve got a full squad again for the first time in a while with both John and Stephen in this week, for a little while anyways because John takes off in the middle of the show. They also brought along a special guest in Carl Craig!

The boys discuss the week in European Qualifying and the USMNT games before we get a helping of Premier League predictions. Before he takes off John gives us a Just Be Cos.

You wrote in and the boys answered your letters. Producer Jonathan hopped in for his Big Football Update. We close the show talking with Carl about his past in music as well as his thoughts on the England teams future.

John’s Premier League Predictions