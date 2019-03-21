The Crafty Rogues: A bald man and a white haired man walk into a bar; Special Guest Wes Burdine (ep. 135)

Quinno is off in Vietnam and John brings in bar owner and fellow podcaster Wes Burdine as a special guest co-host on this week’s episode.

Wes is the owner of Black Hart of St. Paul, Chairman of the Red Loons, and one of the members of the 55.1 Podcast. John and Wes discuss what it’s like owning a bar and what got Wes into soccer. They then dove into the weekends action in the Premier League and FA Cup. You, the listeners, wrote in letters for the guys and they answered, Producer Jonathan hops in with the Big Football Update and we close the show with some quick fire questions for Wes.