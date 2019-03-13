Podcast

I’ve had him on my own. You’ve had him on your own. Now we get to share him; Special Guest: Callum Williams (ep. 134)

By Jonathan Harrison March 13, 2019 8:03 am

With the 2019 MLS season just underway we thought it a good time to get Callum Williams, tv voice of Minnesota United, to come in and help us preview the season.

Producer’s Note: Due to scheduling conflicts this week this episode was recorded last week.
John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn welcome in Callum Williams, and even let Producer Jonathan on the mic a little more than normal, to help the guys preview the 2019 MLS and Minnesota United seasons. The guys discuss the new players on Minnesota, expectations for the Loons, and they make some predictions for the league.

