The Crafty Rogues: A whole new level of beige (ep. 140)

The boys return after a night of watching Zlatan in person at Allianz Field.

The guys have their reviews of the 4-3 loss by Minnesota United in Toronto and the 0-0 draw last night against the Galaxy. After that Cosgrove and Quinno discuss the weekend’s Premier League action before John gives his predictions on the upcoming round of matches in the Premier League and the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The boys then answer your questions before John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show today dusting off an old segment we like to call What do you think?