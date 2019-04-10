This place looks like it was built for football; Special recording from Allianz Field (ep. 138)

The boys are back and this time from the brand new home of Minnesota United, Allianz Field.

In the first episode fit for actual radio airwaves the boys discuss the Loons’ impressive victory at the weekend. They then discuss the Premier League action at the weekend before John gives us his predictions for the upcoming round of fixtures. With half the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals played we discuss the games that have been played and preview the one yet to be played. A quick discussion about City coasting past Brighton and Watford coming back against Wolves in the FA Cup Semi Finals before we get to your letters.

After we answer all your questions John has his Just Be Cos then Producer Jonathan pops back in for his Big Football Update. We wrap up the show today with a look through the lower leagues and a review of what John’s AFL team did over the weekend.

You can now hear The Crafty Rogues on the radio as well! Every Thursday at 7pm this episode will air on SKOR North on 1500AM in the Twin Cities and the SKOR North app.

John’s Premier League Predictions

Leicester 2-1 Newcastle

Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield

Brighton 0-0 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-0 Cardiff

Fulham 1-2 Everton

Southampton 1-1 Wolves

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Crystal Palace 0-4 Manchester City

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Watford 1-0 Arsenal