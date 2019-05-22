Podcast

The Crafty Rogues: The Bird, Bees, and Dirty Prods (ep. 144)

By Jonathan Harrison May 22, 2019 7:13 am

It’s a raining Tuesday night in Minneapolis as the boys reconvene at Brit’s Pub for some craic and football.

After some quick catching up the boys jump into some of the stories that have interested them in football in the past couple days. We have a quick chat about Minnesota United beating the Columbus Crew 1-0 at the weekend before reviewing the FA Cup Final. John gives his tips for the Promotion Playoff Finals before he grades every Premier League clubs season (earmuffs Manchester United fans).

The boys then answer your letters. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show discussing Gareth Southgate’s complaint about not enough English players playing in the Premier League and a quick AFL update.

Related Gallery

Show of Hands: Saunders Introduced/What’s the plan?

*Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill recap Ryan Saunders’ introductory press conference after being named Timberwolves full-time Head Coach *Can Saunders and Gersson Rosas maximize the roster without major turnover? *What will be the future of…
Topics:
SKOR North Soccer Shows United



Latest SKOR North Soccer Shows Stories

Podcast