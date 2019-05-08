The Crafty Rogues: There’s always problems and he’s not going to solve them; Special Guest Carl Craig (ep. 142)

Quinno is still out of town, he’ll be back next week, so instead of getting two guys to fill his shoes we just got one and it’s a big one, the Carl Craig!

Boy, oh boy, was there plenty to talk about with that thrilling Liverpool comeback against Barcelona just hours before taping as well as the Premier League coming down to the absolute final day. The boys discuss that as well as Minnesota United’s 1-1 draw at the weekend with Seattle. Carl made his predictions for some of the scores at the weekend, congrats Man City.

The boys then answered your letters before Jonathan popped in for his Big Football Update. We wrapped the show today discussing the promotions and relegations in the lower leagues.