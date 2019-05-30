The Crafty Rogues: We’re raising boys not grass (ep. 145)

The boys return for another cracking effort to discuss all things football.

Once the boys sift through the craic they get to discussing the Promotion Playoff finals, the Europa League Final, and previewing the Champions League Final. Cosgrove and Quinno answer your questions before John get’s something off his chest in the Just Be Cos segment. Quinno fills in for Producer Jonathan’s Big Football Update with all the football gossip he found during the week. The boys close this week’s show discussing Lance Armstrong and the AFL.