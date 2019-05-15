The Crafty Rogues: You disagree with GQ? (ep. 143)

The boys are back with a full showing for the first time in a couple weeks and it’s time to discuss yet another ending to a Premier League season.

The boys catch up after a couple weeks apart before they jump right into the Premier League review. The boys discuss the fitting end to one of the closest Premier League title races in recent memory as well as Manchester United falling on their face and John falling out of love with Arsenal. We also look ahead to the FA Cup Final, Champions and Europa League Finals and what it means that Europe is being dominated by the English clubs.

The boys then answer your letters. Jon Cosgrove gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show discussing the lower leagues and the AFL.